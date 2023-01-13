Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 8,114 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Loews by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,034,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,547,000 after acquiring an additional 45,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 10.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,223,000 after purchasing an additional 104,904 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 18.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 754,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 648,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Loews Trading Up 0.4 %

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:L traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.09. 4,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

