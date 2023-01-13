Reinhart Partners Inc. Trims Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 1.02% of 1st Source worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SRCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 1st Source in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on 1st Source to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

1st Source Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.35. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,514. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $59.94.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 32.33%. Research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

