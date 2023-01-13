Relay Token (RELAY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.17 Billion

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Relay Token has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $11.70 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

