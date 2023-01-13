RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.67.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RNR opened at $195.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $196.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $5,984,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.