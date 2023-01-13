Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RNLSY. Oddo Bhf raised Renault from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.70 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Renault from €28.00 ($30.11) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Renault from €34.00 ($36.56) to €36.00 ($38.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.41.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Price Performance

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $7.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.