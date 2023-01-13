renBTC (RENBTC) Price Up 3.6% This Week

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. One renBTC token can currently be bought for $20,158.96 or 1.04979487 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $72.16 million and approximately $633,100.38 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00429405 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,802.15 or 0.30329725 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.00978824 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.