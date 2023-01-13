Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading 5.2% Higher

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 646 ($7.87) and last traded at GBX 646 ($7.87). 168,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 120,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 614 ($7.48).

Renewi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 577.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 652.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £523.90 million and a P/E ratio of 658.16.

About Renewi

(Get Rating)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.