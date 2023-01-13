Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKYGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $625.00.

RTOKY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $31.49 on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

