Request (REQ) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

Request (REQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. Request has a total market cap of $93.74 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0937 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09270728 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,720,209.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

