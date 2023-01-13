Reserve Rights Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $151.60 million and $9.22 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003106 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00431092 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,786.77 or 0.30448873 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.00956859 BTC.
Reserve Rights Token Profile
Reserve Rights’ launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Reserve Rights Token Trading
