Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Up 5.8%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.05. 11,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,172,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.32). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 251.92% and a negative return on equity of 461.54%. The firm had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,099.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.