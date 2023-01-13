Reviewing Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chuy’s and LiveOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s $396.47 million 1.48 $30.18 million $1.27 25.72 LiveOne $117.02 million 0.58 -$43.91 million ($0.28) -2.90

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chuy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

97.2% of Chuy’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Chuy’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of LiveOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chuy’s and LiveOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s 0 2 3 0 2.60 LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chuy’s currently has a consensus price target of $32.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.21%. LiveOne has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 300.25%. Given LiveOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Chuy’s.

Risk and Volatility

Chuy’s has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chuy’s and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s 5.85% 11.31% 5.91% LiveOne -22.01% N/A -30.46%

Summary

Chuy’s beats LiveOne on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

