Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €204.00 ($219.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($241.94) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday.

Rheinmetall Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RHM stock opened at €213.00 ($229.03) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €77.90 ($83.76) and a 52-week high of €227.90 ($245.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €188.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €176.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

