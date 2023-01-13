RichQUACK.com Price Up 19.7% This Week (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $60.04 million and $4.91 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 80.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00430823 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,763.84 or 0.30429882 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.00970635 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com launched on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,839,794.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

