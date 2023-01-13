Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Achieves $799,852.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $799,852.05 and approximately $17,285.12 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00033064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00042820 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018321 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00230784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

