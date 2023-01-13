Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 87,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 38,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.68 million and a PE ratio of -130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

