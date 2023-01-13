Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down to $17.58

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 17.58, but opened at 17.05. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at 16.12, with a volume of 224,749 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 43.38.

The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 25.34 and a 200 day moving average of 30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. The firm had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $326,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 57.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

