Robert W. Baird Cuts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $266.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.73.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $219.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average of $211.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $260.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

