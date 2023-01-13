Robert W. Baird Cuts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $266.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.
IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.73.
IQVIA Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $219.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.43 and a 200-day moving average of $211.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $260.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQVIA (IQV)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.