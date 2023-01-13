Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Position Boosted by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after buying an additional 122,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

RKT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 39,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,449. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Companies

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,772,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,452,470.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 603,700 shares of company stock worth $4,290,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

