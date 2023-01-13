Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.64. 22,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,608,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ROIV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,336.55% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,849,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,247,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 24,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $192,776.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 729,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,020.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,849,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,247,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,824,117 shares of company stock valued at $28,002,066 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

