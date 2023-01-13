Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.47. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $48,568,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

