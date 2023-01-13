Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) to Sector Perform

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBIN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 1.1 %

FBIN stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides water, outdoor, and security products, including water management, connected products, outdoor living, material conversion, sustainability, safety, and wellness. The company's portfolio of brands comprising Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, and SentrySafe.

