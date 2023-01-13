Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Underperform

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Lennar by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.