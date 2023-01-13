Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.73. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -7.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

