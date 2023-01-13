RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Cap Achieves $68.78 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $19,817.52 or 0.99821040 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $68.78 million and approximately $27,349.88 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,853.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00434684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.40 or 0.00853249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00108732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00623373 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00216962 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,470.80510834 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 18,777.88507854 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26,352.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

