RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $66.88 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $19,269.69 or 0.99797695 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $66.88 million and approximately $26,457.87 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,305.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00436001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.99 or 0.00854476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00108699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.00641347 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00222188 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,470.80510834 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 18,777.88507854 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26,352.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.