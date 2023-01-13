Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 1.72 and last traded at 1.72. 5,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 3,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.65.

Rural Funds Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.73.

Rural Funds Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.