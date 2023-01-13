Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has $100.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,161 shares of company stock worth $11,307,758. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Ryder System by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ryder System by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,156,000 after purchasing an additional 99,943 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 6.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 5.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $621,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

