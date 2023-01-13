Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for 1.7% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.68% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $27,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

NYSE RHP traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.57. 1,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,279. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.72%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

