SafeMoon Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $3.32 million and $26.28 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003140 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00424920 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,775.90 or 0.30012899 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.89 or 0.00955535 BTC.
SafeMoon Token Profile
SafeMoon launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,997,391,316,692 tokens. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com.
SafeMoon Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.