Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”

Susquehanna lowered shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $220.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $250.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Saia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Shares of SAIA opened at $240.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.43. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $304.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.75 million. Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. Analysts predict that Saia will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Saia by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Analyst Recommendations for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

