Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 23,470 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $147.49. 159,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,704,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a PE ratio of 534.29, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total transaction of $105,306.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,211,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,636 shares of company stock worth $26,086,336. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.