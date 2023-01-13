Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Shares Up 0.9%

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 6.34 and last traded at 6.30. 28,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 47,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Sanlam in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Sanlam Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 5.97.

Sanlam Company Profile

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, funeral, credit life, health, short-term, medical, and group risk benefits, business debt, commercial insurance products; reinsurance products; financial planning and retirement, personal motor and property, solutions; investment products; wealth, and professionals and graduates insurance services; and personal and home loans, and credit cards.

