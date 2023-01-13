SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €119.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($127.96) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($119.35) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

SAP Stock Performance

ETR:SAP opened at €106.74 ($114.77) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion and a PE ratio of 39.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €101.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €79.58 ($85.57) and a fifty-two week high of €125.40 ($134.84).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

