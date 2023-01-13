Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Lowered by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,484 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after purchasing an additional 801,560 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,849,000 after purchasing an additional 193,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,104,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,348,000 after buying an additional 224,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.