Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $74.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.