Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,976 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $41,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7,670.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 652,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 644,373 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 410,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,018,000 after purchasing an additional 407,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $46.61. 8,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,368. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.