Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

