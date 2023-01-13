Scotiabank Lowers Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) to Sector Perform

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SJR. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of SJR opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

