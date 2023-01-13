Seiren Games Network (SERG) Price Tops $0.0749 on Top Exchanges

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded up 78.8% against the U.S. dollar. Seiren Games Network has a market cap of $291.90 million and $18,005.75 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00427304 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,859.62 or 0.30181301 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.66 or 0.00915077 BTC.

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

