Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,749 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 166,034 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,941 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 60,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,126. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.