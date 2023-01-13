Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 638,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,423 shares during the period. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF makes up about 14.8% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $42,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $88.81.

