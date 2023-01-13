Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 53,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 40,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Sernova Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $233.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

