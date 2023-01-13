Sernova (TSE:SVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. HC Wainwright currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sernova in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Sernova Stock Up 1.9 %

Sernova stock opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. Sernova has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$1.80. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$307.78 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.95.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

