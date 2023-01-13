ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

NYSE:NOW opened at $413.26 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $621.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.35 and its 200-day moving average is $420.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

