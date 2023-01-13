Seven Hills Realty Trust Plans Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SEVN stock opened at 10.50 on Friday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1-year low of 8.57 and a 1-year high of 11.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of 9.16 and a 200 day moving average of 9.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust
About Seven Hills Realty Trust
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.