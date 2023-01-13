Seven Hills Realty Trust Plans Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SEVN stock opened at 10.50 on Friday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1-year low of 8.57 and a 1-year high of 11.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of 9.16 and a 200 day moving average of 9.32.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.