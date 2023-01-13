Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.99) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.64) price objective on Shell in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.29) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.20) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.94) target price on Shell in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,947.20 ($35.91).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,432.50 ($29.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of £170.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 519.76. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,557 ($31.15). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,354.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,269.73.

Shell Announces Dividend

About Shell

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.