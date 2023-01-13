Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.75 at National Bank Financial

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International Stock Performance

SHERF opened at $0.46 on Monday. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.