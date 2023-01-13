Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.22.

NYSE SHW opened at $243.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $324.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.24.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 41,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

