Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FOUR. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.93.

NYSE FOUR opened at $60.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 1.18. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.10.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

